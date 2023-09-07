Karine Jean-Pierre reveals split from partner Suzanne Malveaux after more than 10 years together
Jean-Pierre and Malveaux first met at the Democratic National Convention in 2012
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has separated from Suzanne Malveaux, her partner of more than 10 years.
In a new interview with Vogue published on 7 September, Jean-Pierre, 49, revealed that the two have shared custody of their nine-year-old daughter, Soleil.
“I’m a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid,” she told Vogue. “Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that’s nurturing.”
Jean-Pierre and Malveaux first met at the Democratic National Convention in 2012. Her former partner served as a White House correspondent for CNN for more than 10 years, before leaving the network in January 2023.
They welcomed their daughter, whom they named Soleil, in May 2014. Jean-Pierre formally adopted Soleil a few years later.
