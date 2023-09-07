Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has separated from Suzanne Malveaux, her partner of more than 10 years.

In a new interview with Vogue published on 7 September, Jean-Pierre, 49, revealed that the two have shared custody of their nine-year-old daughter, Soleil.

“I’m a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid,” she told Vogue. “Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that’s nurturing.”

Jean-Pierre and Malveaux first met at the Democratic National Convention in 2012. Her former partner served as a White House correspondent for CNN for more than 10 years, before leaving the network in January 2023.

They welcomed their daughter, whom they named Soleil, in May 2014. Jean-Pierre formally adopted Soleil a few years later.

