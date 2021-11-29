Comedian Katherine Ryan has said she is “disgusted” and “agitated” by the rumours circulating around Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s apparent relationship.

Ryan, who currently hosts ITV’s newest dating show, Ready to Mingle, told Metro that she was not convinced that Kardashian and Davidson aren’t playing a “trick” with their supposed romance.

Speculation that Kardashian and Davidson could be dating has been mounting for weeks, after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star met the comedian on the set of Saturday Night Live in October.

The pair have been spotted at an amusement park together, were pictured together at Davidson’s birthday party, and photographed holding hands twice.

Last week, photographs emerged on the Daily Mail of what appeared to be a hickey on Davidson’s neck while the two had dinner together in Santa Monica.

Ryan told Metro she was “disgusted” by the unlikely pairing, adding that she was planning to record an episode discussing the relationship for her podcast, Telling Everybody Everything.

The 38-year-old said: “I’m not clear, and I usually am, on whether or not I’m being hustled, I’m being tricked, I’m not clear on that and I think Pete Davidson is a wonderfully talented man but I don’t know what it is about the Kardashian sisters at the minute, they’ve all got to bring home a neck tattoo.”

She pondered whether Kardashian was attempting to emulate a “Kravis moment”, referring to a moniker assigned to Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Barker have become known for their public displays of affection (PDA) at social events. The couple got engaged on 17 October.

Ryan continued: “I don’t know where it’s going. I just feel very gaslit and agitated by the whole thing right now.”

She said she felt “really out of touch with what’s real and what’s not” and plans to speak to someone who she says is friends with Davidson because “I can’t take it anymore”.

“The love bite’s come out,” Ryan said of the purported hickey on Davidson’s neck. “It would make sense that Kim Kardashian is giving love bites because that’s sometime you do when you’re a teenager and sexually inexperienced and perhaps it points to a very business partnership in her marriage with Kanye.”

She mused further that Kardashian may be “out of practice”, but added she planned to “get to the bottom of it”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, reportedly citing “irreconcilable differences”, after seven years of marriage. The pair share four children together, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.