Kelis has spoken out again about speculation that she and Bill Murray are dating, after telling a fan she “wouldn’t bother” commenting on the rumours.

Last week, it was reported that the pair had been out in public together a number of times in recent weeks.

Murray was also spotted at the two festivals in London that Kelis performed at. He attended the Mighty Hoopla last weekend (3 June), as well as Cross The Tracks the weekend before. The reported couple were photographed with musician Konny Kon from the soul and hip hop duo Children of Zeus at the latter festival.

However, the “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” singer, 43, appeared to deny the rumours in a reply to one of her followers on Instagram.

Under a photograph of Kelis posing on a beach, a fan wrote: “You ain’t no beach bum… U a BB each bummy lol Bill got u out by here riding his wave lol media is destroying y’all [sic].”

Kelis wrote back: “Lol yeah maybe for now everyone’s dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who’s really laughing. Now that’s funny.”

The singer also shared clips on her Instagram Stories showing that she is on holiday in Greece, after performing at two festivals in London over the last two weeks.

Responding to a different comment over the weekend, Kelis said she “wouldn’t bother at all” to address the rumours that her and Murray, 72, are romantically involved.

Last year, Kelis’s husband of almost eight years, Mike Mora, died of stage four stomach cancer at the age of 37. She shares two children with him, as well as a son with her former husband, US rapper Nas.

Murray has been married twice, to Margaret Kelly and later, Jennifer Butler. He shares six children with the two women.

The Ghostbusters star’s 15-year marriage to Kelly came to an end after he had an affair with Butler. He and Butler were married for 11 years, but in 2008 she filed for divorce and accused him of domestic abuse.

At the time, Murray’s lawyer said: “Bill Murray is deeply saddened by the breakup of his marriage to Jennifer. He and his wife made loving parents and they are committed to the best interests of their children.”

(Getty Images)

Butler, a renowned costume designer, died on 19 January 2021 at the age of 54. Murray has not remarried since his divorce from Butler and is believed to have remained largely single.

He is most famous for his work in cult classics including Lost In Translation, and is a favourite in Wes Anderson films, having starred in The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Darjeeling Limited, The French Dispatch, and Moonrise Kingdom.

However, Murray is not without controversy. Last year, production for Aziz Ansari’s directorial film debut Being Mortal was suspended after complaints were made alleging Murray of “inappropriate behaviour” on set.

Later, Geena Davis revealed that she had a “bad” encounter with Murray while working on the 1990 film Quick Change. The actor allegedly insisted on using a massage device on the Thelma & Louise star against her wishes.

The Independent has contacted Murray’s representatives for comment.