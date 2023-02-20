Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating? Everything we know about the romance rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have sparked dating rumours after the pair were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant during a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old model and the 28-year-old rapper were seen grabbing dinner with the Biebers on 18 February, according to TMZ. Jenner arrived at the Beverly Hills restaurant wearing an all-black leather pants and an oversized jacket, while Bad Bunny was dressed in a baseball cap, a brown jacket and cream-coloured pants.

The outlet reported that The Kardashians star exited the restaurant solo, while the “Me Porto Bonito” rapper left through the back entrance.

Following their reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, a source told People on 20 February that the pair “are spending time together.”

“Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” another source said. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to LA a few weeks ago and bought a house.”

“She likes him and is having fun,” they added. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

The rumoured outing comes after celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared a blind item that claimed to have seen Jenner and Bad Bunny kissing at a club in Los Angeles.

“This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private LA club last night,” read the anonymous message posted to Deuxmoi’s Instagram story earlier this month.

The anonymous blogger then claimed the “famous model sister” was indeed Kendall Jenner during an episode of their podcast, Deux U.

“So I’m revealing it was Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I have witnesses on the scene who saw her leave the club,” they said. “She left the club, got into her car, two minutes later they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around.”

Jenner was previously in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker. The supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player began dating in 2020 but called it quits in October 2022 “due to their busy schedules,” according to E! News.

The pair dated on-and-off throughout 2022, briefly breaking up in June that year after “hitting a rough patch” in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – was previously linked to singer and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri. In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed the pair met at a restaurant in 2017. The two reportedly broke up earlier this year.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny for comment.