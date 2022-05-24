Khloe Kardashian has amused fans after she responded to a viral photograph of herself at sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s recent wedding.

The 37-year-old reality star attended the lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, over the weekend with the rest of her famous family, including mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Kylie and Kendall.

Kourtney and Barker married in Villa Olivetta, one of the properties on a sprawling estate owned by Italian fashion house designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

A snap of Khloe standing in a garden on the estate, sipping wine and overlooking wedding guests Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly having their photograph taken went viral after it was tweeted by a fan with the caption: “My love life summed up in one photo.”

Khloe wore an off-shoulder black lace corset gown for her sister’s nuptials, accessorised with a tall gold tiara that appeared like a halo around her head.

The Kardashians star replied to the tweet and said: “Same girl lol it’s a vibe though.”

Fans gushed over Khloe’s response, with one person writing: “Oh Khloe, you’re a queen babe.”

“Your crown is a vibe,” another said, while a third added: “Khloe. You looked soooo [sic] beautiful. You glow girl!”

It comes after Khloe ended her on-again-off-again relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson in January, following his paternity scandal where he admitted he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ child.

Thompson, who also shares daughter True Thompson with Khloe and son Prince Thompson with influencer Jordan Craig, was sued for child support and pregnancy-related expenses by Nichols.

While he initially denied being the father, it was revealed via paternity tests that he had conceived the child with Nichols.

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Thompson addressed Khloe: “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Khloe opened up about the split in an interview with ABC News and described Thompson as a “great guy” and a “great dad”, but “just not the guy for me”.

“With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning,” she said. “And I felt really good for a time.

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room. So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world.

“But when my daughter watches my home videos of it, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them,” Khloe added.