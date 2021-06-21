Kim Kardashian praises Kanye West in unlikely Father’s Day tribute

Kim Kardashian has expressed her “unconditional” love for Kanye West in a Father’s Day tribute despite their ongoing divorce.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday 20 June, Kim posted a series of photographs of the fathers in her life, including Kanye, her brother, Rob Kardashian, and the fathers of her sisters’ children.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!” she wrote.

The reel featured a picture of Kanye smiling next to their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also posted pictures of her brother Robert with his daughter, Dream, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s father Caitlyn Jenner.

The first photograph in the reel showed Kim and her sister Kourtney kissing their late father, Robert Kardashian.

Also included were photographs of Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney’s children, the father of Khloe’s daughter True, Tristan Thompson, and Travis Scott, who is the father of Kylie’s daughter Stormi.

Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 after two years of dating, but in February it was revealed she had filed for divorce.

The Father’s Day tribute comes not long after Kim shared an equally loving message on social media to mark Kanye’s 44th birthday earlier this month.

Sharing a throwback photograph of the couple with three of their children on Instagram, she wrote: “Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!“

In part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, during which host Andy Cohen interviewed the family about their rise to fame and subsequent stardom, Kim said there was no single issue behind the reason for her divorce.

When asked about the details of the split, she suggested it was amicable and that both she and Kanye had come to the decision together.

“I honestly don’t think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part.

“I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision,” she said.