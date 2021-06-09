Kim Kardashian publicly posts loving birthday message to Kanye despite divorce

Kim Kardashian has wished her former partner Kanye West a happy birthday on social media, despite the pair currently going through a divorce.

On 8 June, West turned 44 and his in-laws made sure he was celebrated, regardless of the fact that he and Kim are separated.

The couple, who share four children together, got married in 2014, but Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February this year.

Sharing an old photo of the couple with three of their children on her Instagram page, Kim wrote: “Happy Birthday. Love U for Life! 🎈”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also posted some throwback pictures to her Instagram stories, including one of rapper Kanye as a 10-year-old and a more recent image of him with all of his children.

Kim wasn’t the only member of the family to wish him a happy birthday, as her mother Kris Jenner and older sister Khloe each showed their love for West on his birthday.

The matriarch of the family, Jenner, posted an image of her and Kanye West holding hands on her Instagram story, writing: “Happy Birthday #KanyeWest.”

Sister Kourtney also posted images of the two of them together on her Instagram stories to acknowledge West’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Khloe posted an image of the families on holiday. In the picture, Khloe and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are standing beside Kanye and Kim as the four of them are in the ocean.

Khloe captioned the image: “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!! 🤍”

Kim replied to her sister’s post, commenting with a red balloon emoji, but others found it strange for Khloe to wish her former brother-in-law a happy birthday.

One person commented: “The whole ‘brother for life’ thing is too petty for me. Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that.”

Khloe responded to the comment, asking the person: “Why are you commenting on something you know nothing about?

“You don’t think me and my sisters talk about one another’s feelings? We are with one another every day.

“This MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don’t comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!!”