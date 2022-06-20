The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Kim Kardashian praises Kanye West as the ‘best dad’ on Father’s Day
Reality TV star shared sweet tribute to ex-husband on Instagram
Kim Kardashian has shared a touching tribute to her ex-husband, Kanye West, on Instagram in honour of Father’s Day.
On Sunday, the reality TV star shared a series of photographs of West with their four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.
“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do,” Kardashian wrote in a caption accompanying the first post on her Instagram Stories.
The photograph showed West with all four children while the second post saw them climbing on his shoulders.
“Happy father’s day, Ye,” she added in reference to West’s new legal name.
The post comes after Kardashian opened up about the realities of co-parenting with West, from whom she filed for divorce in 2021.
“You wanna take the high road, and sometimes it’s hard, but I think that at the end of the day everyone has their own way of communicating,” Kardashian told Robin Roberts during a recent ABC News primetime special.
As for how she handles the topic with the couple’s children, Kardashian said that she is “really open and honest,” but acknowledged that her younger two children “don’t understand as much”.
Kardashian has been dating the comedian Pete Davidson since last year.
She recently spoke about their relationship in an episode of The Kardashians, revealing the timeline of her relationship, in an on-camera interview, noting how Davidson told her that she was going to become “obsessed” with him in a matter of months.
“So Pete and I have been dating for a few months,” she said. “We’re doing really, really good. Pete said, ‘I am going to grow on you. Just wait. I give it four months and you’re going to be obsessed.’ And I was like, ‘OK, we’ll see.’”
