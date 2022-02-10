Caitlyn Jenner says Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are ‘very happy’

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are “very happy” together.

During an appearance on Capital Radio’s breakfast show on Thursday 10 February, Jenner said she is yet to meet Davidson, but Kardashian has assured her she will “love him”.

“I was talking to her the other day and I said, ‘you know, I haven’t even met him yet’. He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at,” Jenner said.

“And she goes ‘oh my God. You’ll love him. We have to go to dinner’. So anyway, that’s going to happen pretty soon.”

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumours back in October 2021, when they shared a kiss during an episode of Saturday Night Live.

They have been spotted spending time together on various occasions since, even taking a vacation to the Bahamas at the start of this year.

Earlier this week, Davidson confirmed the pair were in a relationship during an interview with People (The TV Show!).

Speaking to host Kay Adams about life in the spotlight, the comedian said he chooses to stay off social media and most of his time is taken up by his job.

“I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” he said.

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” he added, referring to Kardashian.

The relationship comes after Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February 2021.

Her romance with Davidson has created tensions between the pair, with West recently releasing a song that included the lyrics: “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

In a new interview with American Vogue, released on 9 February, the SKIMS founder said her divorce had come as a consequence of her finally “choosing herself”.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” the 41-year-old businesswoman said.

West and Kardashian, who married in Italy in 2014, have four children together – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2.