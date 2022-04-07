Pete Davidson gave Kim Kardashian outfits from their first kiss for Valentine’s Day

Kim Kardashian has revealed the gift Pete Davidson got her for Valentine’s Day this year - and it marked the moment the pair shared their first kiss.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, the host asked Kardashian what became of the rug that Kardashian and Davidson sat on when they shared their first kiss on during a Saturday Night Live skit in October last year.

“What became of this rug? Do you have this now? It seems like you should,” Kimmel asked.

The 41-year-old mogul replied: “Actually, for Valentine’s Day he [Davidson] got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp. So I do own the rug.”

Kimmel then revealed that Davidson had sent in a “huge bouquet” of flowers to Kardashian in celebration of her late-night show appearance.

“Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?” he added.

Kardashian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday alongside sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and mother Kris Jenner.

During the interview, Kim also revealed that she had found out about Kourtney’s non-licensed wedding to Travis Barker via a groupchat message.

“Like ‘oh hey guys by the way, I got married last night’,” Kim said of the text’ from Kourtney. “I woke up to like one million texts.”

Earlier this week, Kardashian revealed that her relationship with the 28-year-old comedian is “serious” and likely to be “long-term”.

During an interview with Good Morning America which aired Wednesday, Kardashian said: “I am a relationship kinda girl for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of time with them.

“Obviously, I want to take my time, but I am very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”