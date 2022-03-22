A video taken during a hockey game last week has gone viral on social media for its awkward kiss cam interaction.

The kiss cam footage, which was captured inside Rogers Arena at a Vancouver Canucks hockey game, was posted to TikTok by user @ahgahoeee and has since gained more than 12m views on the app.

During the game, a “kiss cam” camera scanned through the crowd and selected couples to kiss, with the displays of affection shown on the arena’s giant screen. Throughout the video, various couples shared pecks on the screen, until the camera panned to two people, who were seemingly strangers, sitting with an empty seat between them. The man and the woman initially gestured “no” to the camera before eventually agreeing to kiss for the crowd.

After moving on to other couples, however, the kiss cam panned back to the two strangers, who could then be seen sitting with the woman’s partner sitting in between them.

While the camera focused on the couple, the man put his arm around his girlfriend after seemingly missing the entire interaction, while the man next to him nervously chugged his beer.

“It’s going to be an interesting ride home,” the announcer said.

“Who gonna tell him,” the original poster captioned the TikTok video.

TikTok users were shocked by the surprising twist, while others believed that the viral moment was “staged”.

“NO WAY,” commented one TikTok user, while another said: “Don’t worry about telling him, he’ll see it on the news.”

Someone else noted that “staged or not,” their “mouth dropped”.

“Damn that was unexpected,” shared one user.