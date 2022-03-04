Kourtney Kardashian says ‘sex fast’ with Travis Barker ‘made everything better’

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she and her fiancé Travis Barker took part in a “sexfast”.

In a new interview with Bustle on Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star shared how her personal life often inspires content for her wellness brand, Poosh.

Giving a recent example, Kardashian said she completed an Ayurvedic cleanse which involved abstaining from sex and orgasms.

The cleanse originates from Ayurveda, a form of traditional Indian medicine that dates back more than 3,000 years.

It involves natural therapies and lifestyle changes, like diet, herbs, massage and meditation which are believed to eliminate toxins from the body, help the body repair itself and restore a sense of balance.

Kardashian told Bustle that she did not have sex for 12 days. “Oh my God, it was crazy,” she said, adding that it had improved the couple’s sex life.

“But it actually made everything better. Like, if you can’t have caffeine, when you have your first matcha, it’s so good.”

Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer first publicly confirmed their relationship in a post to Instagram on Valentine’s Day last year.

The couple became engaged last October, after Barker proposed on a lavishly decorated beach in Montecito, California.

The pair are yet to share any details about their upcoming wedding.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly after the engagement, Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner revealed that Barker had asked her permission to marry her daughter.

“He’s a sweetheart. And they’re so happy, they can’t wait,” Jenner said.

“Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are. They’re the cutest couple.

“They’re so in love and they let us know they’re so in love – constantly,” she said.

Speaking to Bustle, Kardashian also opened up about struggling to deal with a “toxic environment” while filming the later series of KUWTK.

During an episode of the show’s 18th season, Kourtney is seen getting into a physical altercation with younger sister Kim following a disagreement about work.

Recalling the fight, Kardashian said she “wasn’t in the happiest place” and felt like she was playing “a character”.

“I felt like I was being almost a character,” she added. “‘This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said.’”