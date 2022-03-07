In an interview with Glamour on Monday, Emmy and Tony-award winning actor Kristen Chenoweth revealed her thoughts on the popular dating practice of ghosting, and whether she’s been guilty of ghosting a person or two.

Ghosting occurs when someone you’re dating suddenly stops making any contact, without any explanation. When asked if she’s ever ghosted someone before, the Wicked actress revealed she has, but not without feeling some remorse.

“I think it’s okay to say, ‘I don’t ever want to speak to you again, and I’m not going to,’” she said. “But ghosting actually hurt my heart more than it hurt theirs. Being the person who ghosts hurts.”

Chenoweth equated ghosting to forgiveness — if she doesn’t forgive somebody who’s done her wrong, then she feels as if it’s holding her back. Much like ghosting, being honest with a person is always the best policy.

“I come from the South where we don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings,” she continued. “But the truth always sets you free. Have the conversation so that you don’t carry it around with you, because it will bring you down and it can come out in other ways, whether it be eczema or bitterness or something else.”

The Schmigadoon star went on to detail some of her deepest sex secrets and romantic fails, like the time she pulled out her Velcro wallet on a date with her then boyfriend, and a menstrual pad was stuck to the wallet. She even revealed which Real Housewives star slid into her DM’s once.

“I am a Housewives person and just recently I did two concerts in Palm Springs, and Sutton Stracke from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills said, ‘I slid into your DMs,’” Chenoweth explained. “I’m a texter. Julia Louis-Dreyfus DM’d me one time. I found out like two years later. It was about getting on board with the current president of our administration. Nothing major.”

In October 2021, the 53-year old actress became engaged to her boyfriend of three years, musician Josh Bryant. The Broadway star told Glamour that she loves when her partner helps her with technology. Chenoweth recalled the time when Twitter first became a social media app, and how she missed out on investing in Twitter over a decade ago. “I think if he’d been in my life then I would have been an investor in that,” she said about her fiancé.