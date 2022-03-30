Lamar Odom says Will Smith was ‘fulfilling a husband’s responsibility’ at Oscars

Lamar Odom has reflected on hurting Khloe Kardashian “mentally, emotionally and spiritually” as he defends Will Smith for smacking Chris Rock over a joke he made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

In a post to Instagram on Tuesday 29 March, the former basketball player shared a picture of Smith and Pinkett Smith at the Oscars on Sunday evening. The couple’s heads are touching as they appear to comfort one another.

The King Richard actor was at the centre of controversy on Sunday evening after he stormed the stage of Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and slapped Rock across the face after the comedian said he would love to see Pinkett Smith in GI Jane 2, referring to her shaved head.

As he returned to his seat, Smith could be heard yelling: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**ing mouth!”

Pinkett Smith has been vocal about her struggles with alopecia – an inflammatory condition which causes excessive hair loss.

Odom said that while he would not have hit Rock had he been in Smith’s position, he believes Smith was fulfilling “a husband’s responsibility to protect his wife”.

Taking the opportunity to reflect on his own failed marriage to Kardashian – she first filed for divorce in 2013 following multiple allegations of infidelity against the athlete and their separation was finalised in 2016 – Odom said: “Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married.”

Coming to Smith’s defence, Odom said the incident “boils down to love”.

“He loves his wife. She was hurting, it is a husband’s responsibility to protect his wife.

“That is what he vowed to God and her, he owes us ZERO explanation as to why he chose to hit @chrisrock, would I have hit him?, NO but he did what a husband is called to do. Protect his wife, from anything and anyone who causes her pain.

“Lets use this as a teaching moment, lets learn to set boundaries, lets learn to be humble, lets learn to embrace and forgive each other in the midst of our trials and tribulations versus sitting on a throne of judgement.”

Smith has received widespread criticism following the altercation, and has since apologised to Rock and the Academy.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he said in a post to Instagram on Monday.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

“There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Pinkett Smith has also broken her silence after the event, taking to Instagram with a simple quote reading: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”