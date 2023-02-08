Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life is under scrutiny once again as rumours that he was dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani began circulating last week.

The Don’t Look Up star, 48, has faced criticism over his dating history, as he has never publicly dated a woman over the age of 25.

The speculation over DiCaprio’s alleged relationship with Polani began after a photograph of him sitting next to her at model Ebony Riley’s release party last month emerged on several outlets.

However, People magazine has quoted a source as saying that the pair are not romantically linked and “just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party and were hanging in the same group”.

The Independent has contacted DiCaprio’s representatives for comment.

DiCaprio’s string of romances over the years has involved a number of models and actors who are, in some cases, nearly half his current age.

We take a look at the Oscar-winning actor’s high-profile dating history, from Bridget Hall to Camila Morrones.

Bridget Hall, 1994

DiCaprio and US model Bridget Hall dated at the start of his Hollywood movie career. However, the pair’s relationship has been described as a “fling” and lasted only a brief period of time.

Naomi Campbell, 1995

Naomi Campbell attends the 68th Academy Awards, held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, 25th March 1996 (Getty Images)

It has long been reported that supermodel Naomi Campbell had a short fling with DiCaprio in 1995, but neither have ever confirmed it. However, they remain close friends.

Kristen Zang, 1995-1999

Kristen Zang dated DiCaprio on-and-off for four years when they were both in their 20s.

She wrote an essay for People magazine last year, in which she called out “ageist” headlines about his split from Camila Morrone.

She now lives in Oregon with her husband.

Helena Christensen, 1997

Following his extraordinary success with the 1997 classic Titanic, DiCaprio was spotted partying with Danish model Helena Christensen on a number of occasions.

The pair were romantically linked, but neither ever confirmed that they dated.

Amber Valletta, 1998

Amber Valletta pictured at the Australian Designer Collection in February 1999 (Getty Images)

US Weekly reports that DiCaprio asked his management to track US model Amber Valletta after seeing her photograph in a magazine. The pair dated briefly in 1998.

Bijou Phillips, 1998

Bijou Phillips, the daughter of The Mamas and The Papas singer John Phillips, dated the rising Hollywood star for a short while in 1998.

She credited DiCaprio with connecting her with director James Toback and ultimately getting her cast in his 1999 film Black and White.

After ending the relationship with DiCaprio, Phillips began dating her co-star Elijah Wood.

Gisele Bundchen, 2000-2005

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen arrives at the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 27, 2005 (Getty Images)

DiCaprio and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen had a high profile relationship that lasted five years.

The couple attended the 2005 Oscars together and were often spotted at basketball games.

Bundchen was 25 when they ended things, while DiCaprio was 31. She told Access Hollywood: “We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Bar Refaeli, 2005-2011

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend model Bar Refaeli sit courtside during Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2010 NBA Playoffs (Getty Images)

Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli’s on-again-off-again relationship with DiCaprio spanned almost six years, ending when she was 25 and he was 36.

The pair first met at a Las Vegas party in November 2005, when Refaeli was 20 years old. However, they called it quits as neither party was “ready to settle down”.

Anne Vyalitsyna, 2009

According to Marie Claire, DiCaprio briefly dated Russian American model Anne Vyalitsyna while on a six-month break from his relationship with Refaeli. She was 23 years old at the time.

Blake Lively, 2011

Blake Lively attends the "Gossip Girl" 100 episode celebration at Cipriani Wall Street on November 19, 2011 (Getty Images)

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively met DiCaprio during the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, when she was 24 and he was 36.

Some reports say they started dating after she auditioned for the role of Daisy Buchanan in the 2013 film The Great Gatsby. The role went to Carey Mulligan, but Lively and DiCaprio ended up dating for five months.

Lively is now married to Ryan Reynolds, with whom she shares three children, with a fourth on the way.

Erin Heatherton, 2011-2012

US model Erin Heatherton dated DiCaprio for 10 months between 2011 and 2012.

However, after nearly a year of dating, the couple broke up due to the actor’s hectic work schedule. She was 23 years old at the time.

Toni Garrn, 2013-2014

Model Toni Garrn walks the runway at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 13, 2013 (Getty Images)

German model and actor Toni Garrn dated DiCaprio for 18 months between 2013 and 2014, but reports say she called the romance off after he apparently went clubbing in Miami with 20 other women.

Rumours that the pair had rekindled their flame began in 2017, when they were photographed holding hands while on a night out in New York. However, this appeared to be short-lived.

Rihanna, 2015

(Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & )

DiCaprio and Barbadian singer Rihanna were spotted out together a number of times throughout 2015, sparking romance rumours.

Neither party ever confirmed if they were dating. However, if they were indeed a thing, Rihanna would’ve been the second oldest woman DiCaprio has ever been in a relationship with in public, as she was 27 in 2015.

It remains unclear if the pair ever did have any romantic relationship.

Rihanna is currently dating partner A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a son.

Kelly Rohrbach, 2015

When she was 25 years old, US model Kelly Rohrbach dated DiCaprio for several months. However, US Weekly reported that they mutually decided to break up, citing “intense work schedules” on both parts.

Laura Whitmore, 2016

(Getty Images)

Ex-Love Island host Laura Whitmore was seen on a night out with DiCaprio, after the 2016 Bafta Awards.

The pair were reportedly seen whispering into one another’s ears at an after-party at the Rosewood Hotel in London.

Whitmore was 31 at the time, which would make her the oldest woman DiCaprio had romantically pursued. However, they did not take their relationship further, with Whitmore dating musician Rory Williams at the time.

Nina Agdal, 2016

DiCaprio reportedly started dating Danish beauty Nina Agdal in July 2016, when she was 24.

However, after going on multiple vacations together to New York, the Bahamas, and Montauk, the pair called it quits in May 2017.

Camila Morrone, 2017-2022

(Getty Images)

DiCaprio met actor Camila Morrone in December 2017, when she was 20 and he was 43.

They were spotted at Coachella and went on multiple vacations together. Some reports suggested that DiCaprio was ready to ask Morrone to marry him.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards. However, they broke up two years later, when Morrone was 25 years old.

Asked about their 23-year age gap, Morrone told the Los Angeles Times in 2019: “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Gigi Hadid, 2022

(Getty Images)

US supermodel Gigi Hadid and DiCaprio were romantically linked shortly after his split from Morrone.

However, it was reported that their relationship was nothing more than a brief fling. She is 27 years old.

Page Six quoted a source as saying that although they “like each other very much”, neither were looking for “anything serious”.

They added: “Gigi doesn’t have the energy to run after DiCaprio. His routine is too much for her.”

Victoria Lamas, 2022

Model Victoria Lamas was romantically linked to DiCaprio last December after they were seen leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles together.

Lamas’ father, actor Lorenzo Lamas, told the New York Post that while his 23-year-old daughter is “smitten” with DiCaprio, they are “friends, they’re not in a serious relationship”.