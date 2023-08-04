Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lili Reinhart has confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Jack Martin, the actor who parodied Cole Sprouse’s viral Call Her Daddy interview.

The Riverdale star, 26, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday 3 August to share a birthday tribute for Martin, known for his role in the NBC series La Brea. “It’s my cowboy’s birthday,” Reinhart began the Instagram tribute, which featured a photo of Martin wearing a black cowboy hat.

The second photo showed the TikToker holding a chocolate pastry, as Reinhart wrote over the photo: “I’ll split a pain au chocolat with you any day.”

“I’m so grateful for the light you’ve brought into my life,” the Hustlers star captioned an image of herself and Martin embracing while standing on a pier. “Happy birthday, mon petite.”

The couple were first romantically linked in April, after Page Six published photos of the then-rumoured couple kissing outside Los Angeles International Airport. Martin appeared to confirm his relationship with Reinhart when he included several photos of the Miss Stevens actor in his Instagram photo album last July.

“Unbelievable, even egregious amounts of Smiling and Chilling,” he captioned the post, which included a mirror selfie of the couple and a photo of Reinhart flying on a plane.

Prior to her relationship with Martin, Reinhart dated her Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse, for three years before calling it quits in 2020. Amid her new romance with Martin, who boasts more than 873,000 followers on TikTok, fans pointed out that the content creator made a parody video of Sprouse’s “cringey” appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast last March.

(Instagram / Lili Reinhart)

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star was mocked online for the podcast appearance, which featured Sprouse smoking indoors, as social media users trolled Sprouse for seemingly channelling a “tortured artist” persona. Meanwhile, others jokingly suggested that Sprouse successfully made smoking cigarettes look “uncool” and that he should be the next face of an anti-smoking ad.

“Nobody has ever looked so uncool smoking inside,” said one person, while another said: “Those anti-smoking campaigns should use this video for all of their ads cause I’ve never seen smoking look less cool.”

(Instagram / Lili Reinhart)

Following the backlash, Martin mocked Sprouse’s interview in a parody video shared by Barstool Sports’ Brianna Chickenfry on TikTok. In the clip, Martin trolled Sprouse’s cigarette smoking by sticking one behind his ear and chainsmoking an entire pack of cigarettes in his mouth at once.

While speaking with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, Sprouse claimed that most of his exes have “cheated” on him, and revealed how he navigated his breakup with Reinhart while still working together on Riverdale.

“It was really hard,” he said about working with his ex. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

Following his split from Reinhart, Sprouse started dating model Ari Lou Fournier. In January of this year, the couple also celebrated their two-year anniversary.