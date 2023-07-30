Lily James and Michael Shuman ‘rekindle relationship after five months apart’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lily James and Michael Shuman have reportedly rekindled their romance five months after splitting up.

The Pam and Tommy star and the Queens of the Stone Age bassist were last spotted together backstage at Glastonbury Festival in June.

It was reported in February that the pair had “grown apart” and “decided to end” their relationship after two years together.

The Mirror, however, has reported that James, 34, and Shuman, 37, are spending time together again after realising “how much they missed each other”.

“Lily and Mikey have always adored each other and have lots of fun together,” a source was quoted as saying. “Time apart has made them realise how much they missed each other and now they’re picking up where they left off.

“They looked close at [Glastonbury]. Neither is putting any pressure on it – they’re just seeing how it goes.”

The Independent has contacted James and Shuman’s representatives for comment.

James and Shuman were first romantically linked in 2021, after they were spotted kissing in Suffolk on Valentine’s Day. They later made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Following reports of their breakup, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star described herself as a “serial relationshipper” and hinted towards her single status.

In an appearance on the Capital Breakfast show in February, James told hosts Roman Kemp and Sian Welby: “I cringe at most things I do. Yeah, I’ve been a sort of serial relationshipper, so I’ve not had any crazy dating stories – however, I did go on my mates’ Hinge [app] the other day and I just despaired. I mean, come on!”

(Capital Breakfast)

Asked to elaborate, James said the men available on the app were “rubbish”, adding: “I’m sure some of the girls are crap too but men are worse.”

In 2020, James became embroiled in controversy after she was linked to her Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West, 53, who played her character’s father in the romantic drama. The pair were photographed having an al fresco meal and appearing to kiss in Rome, where they were filming.

West’s marital status – he is married to Catherine Fitzgerald – stoked further scrutiny on the alleged romance. West and Fitzgerald, who have been married since 2010, denied there were any problems in their marriage and remain together.

Last year, James appeared to address the controversy surrounding the paparazzi photographs of her and West and told Rolling Stone: “Women in the public eye at some point experience some sort of difficult situation in their relationship between privacy and your life being in the tabloids... It was a lot. It’s a story as old as time.”

Prior to the speculation around her and West, James dated The Crown star Matt Smith for five years.

They made their relationship official at the premiere of Cinderella in 2015, but split up in 2019 due to “hectic” work schedules. They briefly got back together during the first Covid lockdown in 2020 and self-isolated together in their London home, before breaking up again in October 2020.