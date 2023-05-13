Lily-Rose Depp confirms romance with rapper 070 Shake: ‘My crush’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lily-Rose Depp has confirmed her relationship with rapper 070 Shake after weeks of fan speculation.

The actor, who is set to star in the controversial HBO dramaThe Idol from June, posted a picture showing the couple kissing to her Instagram Stories.

“Four months w my crush,” reads the photo caption.

070 Shake – real name Danielle Balbuena – was previously believed to be romantically involved with fellow artist Kehlani.

In 2019, she collaborated with Jessie Reyez for a song on Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift album, and featured on Raye’s 2022 single, “Escapism”.

As early as nine weeks ago, suspicious fans began asking the rapper whether she was linked to Depp, who is the eldest child of US actor Johnny Depp and French singer and actor Vanessa Paradis.

“R u and lily together??!?!?!?” reads a comment on 070’s most recent Instagram post.

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake kissing (Instagram / Lily-Rose Depp)

Rumours of a romantic connection between Depp and 070 began in March, when they were seen together during Paris Fashion Week.

Depp previously dated Call Me By Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet from 2018 to 2020. In 2022, French rapper Yassine Stein was repeatedly named as her boyfriend by several media sources.

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake (Getty)

Depp, 23, is known for avoiding any discussion of her personal life, and rarely makes public comments about her family or romantic relationships.

On Drew Barrymore’s self-titled talk show in 2021, she explained: “I think that the value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age.

“And growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was, you know, I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself.”

In The Idol, Depp will play a troubled popstar who falls prey to a cult leader (played by singer and show co-creator The Weeknd).

Ahead of its release, the gritty drama has been subject to criticism, including allegations from sources close to the show that the series had gone “disgustingly off the rails”.

The Idol is set to release its first episode on 4 June.