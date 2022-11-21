Jump to content

Love Is Blind’s SK and Raven confirm split amidst cheating rumours

‘Thank you for following our love story and believing in us’, a statement read

Joanna Whitehead
Monday 21 November 2022 11:06
Love Is Blind Season 3 trailer

Love Is Blind couple Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada have announced they have separated following rumours that he cheated on her.

Both contestants from the reality TV series have shared an identical statement to their Instagram stories stating they are “saddened” to announce the news.

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the post begins.

“Due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.

“Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

The news follows multiple reports by women on social media who claim they were in a relationship with SK while he was engaged to Raven.

A TikTok user named Hannah Beth posted a video alleging that Alagbada had been dating her while courting Ross on the show.

A screenshot announcing the split on Raven Ross’ Instagram page

(Raven Ross/Instagram)

In her video, Beth posted screenshots of messages claiming to be between her and Alagbada, as well as alleged selfies of them during their travels together.

She claimed that 34-year-old Alagbada had told her that he was on Love Is Blind “just for [money]” and that he and Ross were “friends only”.

The shared statement comes just hours after Ross removed all photographs of her and SK on Instagram. SK followed suit shortly afterwards.

On Friday (18 November), Ross shared a cryptic TikTok post suggesting that she was going for couples’ counselling.

Fans of the pilates instructor advised her to leave, writing: “He ain’t worth the therapy bb”.

Another wrote: “You are such a beautiful and powerful woman.. You deserve SO MUCH BETTER!! You deserve the world girl, don't settle for mediocre!”

