Love Island contestant says she lost weight in the villa due to the ‘s*** food’

One of Love Island’s “bombshells” from this season has claimed she lost weight during her two-week stint in the villa due to the “s*** food”.

Chyna Mills, who joined the Islanders during Casa Amor this year but was later voted off, said that she is “still recovering” from the amount of weight she lost.

Answering fan questions on Instagram, the 23-year-old said she was only just getting her appetite back after losing it in Majorca.

“I barely ate in the villa, hence why I lost so much weight,” she explained. “Some night were alright, I’m sure we had a kebab one night. The lunch was s***.”

Mills, who was coupled up with Jay Younger in the villa, said the food wasn’t “to her liking” and explained that you couldn’t make things yourself if you didn’t like the food.

A spokesperson for ITV said that contestants are regularly making food for themselves.

Mills departed the villa with Younger earlier this month, and told viewers on her way out that she would probably ring her ex for “a quick s**g”.

Viewers were quick to react to the remark, with one person writing: “Chyna is killing me ‘I’m gonna ring my ex for a quick s**g!”

Another said: “Chyna’s ex is making sure his phone is fully charged!”

(ITV)

With only one week left of this season of the ITV2 reality TV show, things are coming down to the wire for the remaining Love Island couples.

However, one couple that may not last on the outside is Gemma Owen and Luca Bish after Owen’s mother Louise hinted she wasn’t fond of her daughter’s new beau.

Last week, Louise left a comment under contestant Tasha Ghouri’s Instagram post that showed a montage of Ghouri with boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

Under the post, Louise wrote, “I hope Tasha is OK” followed by a white love heart.

She added: “I feel it’s close to bullying right now which is so sad to see.”

Bish had previously been accused of bullying Ghouri along with some of the other Islanders, so the comment appeared to be a jibe at him.