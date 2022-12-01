Maitreyi Ramakrishnan says she is attracted to ‘personality’ rather than gender

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has opened up about her dating preferences and how she feels about being single.

The 20-year-old Never Have I Ever star said she is much more interested in “personality” and whether her potential partner can “read my face perfectly”.

However, she confirmed she is currently single in a new interview on Laverne Cox’s E! series, If We’re Being Honest.

Asked if she was in the dating pool, Ramakrishnan replied: “The other day, I said to Mindy [Kaling], ‘I think I’m just more of a badass when I’m single.

“Right now in my life, I am so happy just doing me and being there for myself.”

Cox went on to ask Ramakrishnan when her last serious relationship was, to which the actor revealed it was when she was in high school, just like her character Devi Vishwakumar in the popular Netflix teen drama.

“And do you date boys, girls, non-binary people?” Cox continued.

“For me, I think too many people annoy me,” Ramakrishnan admitted. “You gotta pass that first.

“I’m very much a personality person. If you get that banter with me, you can read my face perfectly, I don’t care if you’re a boy, girl or in between.

“You are my person, and you are just the package that the person comes in. I’m very much about the personality and I don’t really do labels for attraction.”

Ramakrishnan added that she just wants to find “someone who understands me”.

Never Have I Ever follows Devi and her friends as they navigate high school. The show took home the award for Comedy Show of 2021 at last year’s People’s Choice Awards.

Ramakrishnan has been nominated for Female TV Star and Comedy TV Star awards of 2022 at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.