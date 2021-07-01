Margot Robbie: ‘I’d love to write a thesis about the male ego on Love Island’

Margot Robbie has confirmed that she is a true Love Island fan in a new interview.

Speaking to British Vogue, the actor was revealed to be drinking from a branded Love Island water bottle and explained how she’d like to write an analysis of the ITV2 programme.

“If I went to university, I’d write a thesis about the male ego on Love Island,” she said.

“I’m really interested in the whole alpha male dynamic, and I’m going to sound like an absolute lunatic right now, but it’s like Deliverance, that pack mentality.

“ And you can see it whether you’re watching a pack of lions or Love Island or a Scorsese gangster film.”

Robbie added that she sadly doesn’t have much time to watch the reality dating show which began again on Monday after a two-year wait.

“No, back in the day, I didn’t have any money, but I had time. And now I’ve got money but no time.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 31-year-old recalled how difficult she found it playing a character in Bombshell who was based on several women’s real-life accounts of sexual harassment while working at Fox News.

“There’s something physiological that happens to you when you’re acting,” she said, “even though your brain knows this is all make-believe.”

(British Vogue/Lachlan Bailey)

Robbie went on to explain how she wants to slow things down as she moves further into her 30s.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m in my thirties now, or because life took… a very strange turn,” she told the publication.

“Over Covid, I was home for longer than I’ve ever stayed anywhere. I’ve been moving at a million miles an hour for as long as I can remember. It can feel a little scary sometimes.

“But now I finally feel like it’s OK to… sit still? Or even sit this one out. That’s a feeling I haven’t had before.”

See the full feature in the August issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands Friday 2 July