Mark Wright has said being in the same industry as his wife, Michelle Keegan, makes their long-distance marriage easier.

Wright is currently in the UK while Keegan is filming a new BBC drama, Ten Pound Poms, in Australia.

The couple have a shared background in television. Wright was previously a cast member of The Only Way is Essex and Keegan appeared on Coronation Street as Tina McIntyre for more than six years.

Speaking to Mail Online, Wright said this shared background “really helps” when the couple have to spend extended periods of time away from one another.

“Because we get each other’s careers, and we totally understand it,” he said.

The couple have spent long periods of time apart (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

“Essentially, we both just want each other to achieve all of our goals and all of our dreams, and we just support each other every step of the way for that, you know.”

It’s not the first time the couple has spent time apart since marrying in 2015.

Keegan was based in South Africa for much of the filming of BBC’s Our Girl, while Wright moved to the US to work as a host for Extra.

In an earlier appearance on The Jonathon Ross Show, Keegan said the time apart was “really tough”.

“People said how did you deal with it and stuff. Thank God for FaceTime and things like that,” she said.

“You’re on a countdown the whole time to just get home. I had six months off when I went home, so I went to America.”

The couple’s relationship became a popular conversation topic earlier this week after Love Island contestant Luca Bish said Wright is “not all that” and “punching big time” with Keegan.

Posting on Twitter on Monday (25 July), Wright said he was currently visiting Keegan in Sydney and had woken up confused by the commotion surrounding his marriage.

Sharing a selfie of himself in bed, Wright wrote: “8:30AM in Sydney…. minding my own business (literally sleeping) Waking up like…. What did I do? #Luca.”