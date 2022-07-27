Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘We support each other every step of the way’: Mark Wright discusses long-distance marriage to Michelle Keegan

The couple’s relationship was recently a topic of discussion on ‘Love Island’

Saman Javed
Wednesday 27 July 2022 11:51
Comments
Love Island: Luca Bish says Mark Wright is 'punching'

Mark Wright has said being in the same industry as his wife, Michelle Keegan, makes their long-distance marriage easier.

Wright is currently in the UK while Keegan is filming a new BBC drama, Ten Pound Poms, in Australia.

The couple have a shared background in television. Wright was previously a cast member of The Only Way is Essex and Keegan appeared on Coronation Street as Tina McIntyre for more than six years.

Speaking to Mail Online, Wright said this shared background “really helps” when the couple have to spend extended periods of time away from one another.

“Because we get each other’s careers, and we totally understand it,” he said.

Recommended

The couple have spent long periods of time apart

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

“Essentially, we both just want each other to achieve all of our goals and all of our dreams, and we just support each other every step of the way for that, you know.”

It’s not the first time the couple has spent time apart since marrying in 2015.

Keegan was based in South Africa for much of the filming of BBC’s Our Girl, while Wright moved to the US to work as a host for Extra.

In an earlier appearance on The Jonathon Ross Show, Keegan said the time apart was “really tough”.

“People said how did you deal with it and stuff. Thank God for FaceTime and things like that,” she said.

“You’re on a countdown the whole time to just get home. I had six months off when I went home, so I went to America.”

The couple’s relationship became a popular conversation topic earlier this week after Love Island contestant Luca Bish said Wright is “not all that” and “punching big time” with Keegan.

Recommended

Posting on Twitter on Monday (25 July), Wright said he was currently visiting Keegan in Sydney and had woken up confused by the commotion surrounding his marriage.

Sharing a selfie of himself in bed, Wright wrote: “8:30AM in Sydney…. minding my own business (literally sleeping) Waking up like…. What did I do? #Luca.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in