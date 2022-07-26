Love Island: Luca Bish says Mark Wright is 'punching'

Mark Wright was suitably confused after his looks were criticised by one of the Love Island contestants.

In the episode on Monday, 25 July, Luca Bish asked fellow contestant Adam Collard if he thought Wright was “really good looking.”

When Adam said yes, Luca replied: “I don’t think he’s all that” and went on to say that Wright was “punching” with his wife Michelle Keegan.

“8:30am in Sydney... minding my own business (literally sleeping) Waking up like... What did I do?” Wright wrote on Twitter.

