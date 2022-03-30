Bride praised for unique wedding entrance: ‘I got goosebumps’

A bride’s elaborate entrance to her wedding has gone viral on social media, with viewers applauding the touching moment.

In a recent post shared in the Reddit Thread, “Made Me Smile,” a user who goes by the username u/Mint_Perspective shared a video of a wedding, with a caption that reads: “A beautiful entrance for the bride.”

Before making her entrance, a partition could be seen at the end of the aisle. Behind the screen, two people created a skit about the bride’s childhood with her mother.

The first scene featured a pregnant woman, seen as a silhouette through the screen, walking and holding her stomach. The second snippet then showed the woman holding her baby. In the next scene, the mother stood in front of her now toddler and kissed her on the forehead.

The narrative continued with the parent doing her daughter’s hair, before the child waved goodbye to her and headed off to school.

In the final moment, the bride and her mother appear behind the screen, as they hugged each other and held hands. The partition slowly began to lift up, revealing the two women, who made their way down the aisle.

As of 30 March, the Reddit post has more than 35,200 upvotes, with readers in awe over the woman’s wedding entrance and expressing how they wish that they did something like it at their own nuptials.

“Oh…my….god,” one comment reads. “I’ve photographed over 300 weddings and if I would have borne witness to that, I would have lost my composure completely. That’s just so clever.”

“Wish this was the trend at the time of the last wedding I was in, but instead I had to dance down the aisle to an Usher song like a jacka**,” another Reddit user joked.

While most people were appreciative of the entrance, there were some who felt it was too over-the-top.

“It’s clever and all, but holy f***, the poor people who had to just sit there for that,” one person wrote. “I didn’t even make it through the whole sped up clip before getting bored.”

“Oh please, don’t let this become a trend,” another said. “I have four weddings that I’m attending in the coming months and I just couldn’t sit through this that many times.”

The Independent has contacted u/Mint_Perspective for comment.