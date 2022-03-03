A bride went viral after wearing a pink pantsuit to her wedding, which she said was a totally unplanned outfit choice.

In a TikTok video shared on 14 February, Luise Jäsche, @luisejsch, could be seen wearing a pink pantsuit and white headband at her wedding, as the groom wore a brown suit. Jäsche also included some professional photos taken with her friends and husband on her big day.

“Let’s get married but make it fun!” she wrote in the caption.

As of 3 March, the clip has over 1.6m views, with TikTok users in the comments applauding the bride’s untraditional attire.

“The most beautiful bride I’ve ever seen and I love the suit so much,” one wrote, while another said: “Now all I want is a pink suit and that headband.”

Others complimented the bride and groom for both wearing a suit.

“[Love] it,” a comment reads. “Great decision with the suit! You both look happy and like you [are] really enjoying your day.”

“Omg LOVE the fact that the suits make you guys look like true partners,” a viewer added.

Speaking to Insider on 2 March, Jäsche said that she originally intended on wearing a white dress to her wedding. However, while she didn’t disclose how this happened, her dress got stained the night before the ceremony, along with a few other unlucky incidents.

“I was laughing so hard because everything just went wrong, even though I had it all planned,” she explained. “My maid of honour was with me, so we went to the nearest mall with one hour to find something for me to wear.”

“And it was so funny,” she added. “We went into the first store, and I saw this pink suit. I was like, ‘Oh, this is perfect. That is so me.’”

Jäsche noted that when she found her pink suit at Zara, it was the last one in the store. However, she didn’t tell anyone that she had replaced her white dress, including her husband.

Regarding the comments on her viral video, the former bride acknowledged how wonderful it is that people have been inspired by her wedding outfit.

“I think it’s so cool that people are saying such nice things because you don’t really see these unconventional weddings online,” she said. “I want people to know it’s OK to wear whatever you want because it’s your day. I really enjoyed it and I don’t regret it at all.”

She also shared with Insider that in May, she’s going to have another wedding at a church in Germany, as it’s a common practice to get married in a courthouse and then in a religious space later. However, she still hasn’t revealed to her guests what kind of outfit she’ll wear for her second ceremony.

In an interview with The Independent, Jäsche said that in the pantsuit, she could focus on “everything else going on” around her, as opposed to how she looked.

When her husband saw his wife’s outfit for the first time, he “wasn’t even surprised” as he told Jäsche that he “could really see [her] getting married in that suit.” And while this outfit is unconventional for a wedding, Jäsche was glad that she wore what she wanted to the ceremony.

“I’m not wearing a white dress but I look like a bride and I feel like a bride,” she explained. “I feel like you should just wear whatever you want and whatever you feel beautiful or comfortable in. And if that’s a really, really big white dress, that’s cool. And if it’s a suit, that’s cool as well.”

Jäsche noted that after the wedding, her husband took her last name, which “made them really feel like equals.”