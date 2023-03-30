Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A recent survey has found that 70 per cent of men have lied about themselves on dating apps.

The modern love survey conducted by GQ, carried out among 604 men between the ages of 16 and 44, found that men had misrepresented themselves in their photos as well as in descriptions, such as their age, careers and their height.

Among those categories, 36 per cent misrepresented themselves in their photos, while 35 per cent lied about their age.

Meanwhile, 28 per cent lied about their age, while 27 per cent were fibbing about their height.

The study also revealed that 21 per cent of men in monogamous relationships were still using dating apps.

The men surveyed were more than three times as likely as women to keep a former lover’s nudes after a break up, with 29 per cent of men to eight per cent of women.

Respondents were also asked about how much of a priority sex and relationships are in their lives. Almost half of the the men, 47 per cent, said they can be happy in a relationship with little to no sex.

This reflects their overall priorities, too, the study suggests, with 35 per cent of men prioritising spending time with their friends and family.

The survey found that 70 per cent of men had lied about themselves on dating apps (Getty Images)

A quarter of respondents said working out and making money was a priority, while sex and romance was only a priority for 12 per cent of individuals.

GQ’s survey was administered across February and March 2023 and posted a series of single, multiple choice and write-in questions to 604 individuals across the UK.