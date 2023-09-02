Miley Cyrus recalls falling in love with Liam Hemsworth ‘in real time’ on set

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Miley Cyrus recalled falling in love with Liam Hemsworth on the set of The Last Song in one of the latest installments of her TikTok video series “Used To Be Young.”

After touching upon how she skyrocketed to stratospheric fame as a child star on the Disney Channel, the “Flowers” singer finally reached the topic of her famous first love and ex-husband, Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus explained how the two first met as production was in the process of auditioning male leads for The Last Song, which was ultimately released in 2010 and immortalized the couple on the big screen.

“In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney, and I didn’t want it to be a part of Hannah Montana,” she recounted. “Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie. We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of that final three.

“I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life, so the chemistry was undeniable,” she continued. “And that was the beginning of a long 10-year relationship.”

The famous couple initially dated between 2009 to 2013, and during that time, got engaged as well. In 2013, they broke up but ultimately got back together in 2016. After losing their Malibu home in the Woolsey Fire, they married among family and friends in an intimate ceremony in December 2018.

Unfortunately, Cyrus’ rep announced the couple’s breakup in August 2019, less than a year after their wedding. During a December 2020 interview with Howard Stern, Cyrus reflected on their divorce, which was finalized in January 2020.

“We were together since 16,” Cyrus began. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything.”

The singer added that she had been an avid collector of classic rock memorabilia, including vintage items depicting the King of Rock and Roll. “I had polaroids of Elvis, like front row, passed on from—I got a couple grandmas to give me their Elvis polaroids. I always became friends with my friends’ grandmas so I could get the goods from the artists I love.”

Cyrus continued: “I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house. Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire. Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like deers run into the forest.”

“You’re attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will,” the singer told Stern.