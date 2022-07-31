Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email

Millie Court has shut down rumours that she broke up with fellow Love Island champion Liam Reardon because her now ex-boyfriend had been unfaithful to her.

The joint winner of last year’s series of the hit reality show instead insisted that she and her co-star had arrived at the decision to split because it was no longer “right for them”.

The pair annouced their shock separation earlier this month, calling it a “tough decision” but adding they were “ready for new chapters”.

Speculation as to whether Reardon had been unfaithful has been rife since they split. The couple had come close to breaking their relationship off on the dating show last year after he kissed bombshell Lillie Haynes during Casa Amor.

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, Court said: “It’s not true. Because of Casa Amor, people go: ‘Liam’s obviously cheated again’, and it’s not the case.

“Nothing happened for us to (break up). No one cheated. It just was a decision that we made because it wasn’t right for us.”

Court said she wanted “stick up for Liam and have his back” as he is “not a bad guy”, adding that they still “get on really, really well and have a laugh together”

The former Asos administrator revealed they still is hopeful they can remain friends.

After winning the seventh series of the show, Court and Reardon lived with her mother for three months before buying an apartment together in Essex.

Court added that she has “no regrets” over the speed of her relationship with Welsh-born Reardon.

She admitted she is “obviously not totally OK” following the break-up but added: “I’m the best Millie that I can be and going through something that’s not very nice.

“Anyone who goes through a break-up feels the same. We all know what heartbreak feels like.

“Liam is the one person I saw every day who understood the life-changing experiences we were both going through.

“We can’t just cut things off, and we’ll still support each other in all that we do.”

She added that she plans to put her romantic life on hold for now as she concentrates on herself and her career.