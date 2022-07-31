‘No one cheated’: Millie Court shuts down rumours after split from Love Island co-star Liam Reardon
Millie remains hopeful she can remain friends with Liam
Millie Court has shut down rumours that she broke up with fellow Love Island champion Liam Reardon because her now ex-boyfriend had been unfaithful to her.
The joint winner of last year’s series of the hit reality show instead insisted that she and her co-star had arrived at the decision to split because it was no longer “right for them”.
The pair annouced their shock separation earlier this month, calling it a “tough decision” but adding they were “ready for new chapters”.
Speculation as to whether Reardon had been unfaithful has been rife since they split. The couple had come close to breaking their relationship off on the dating show last year after he kissed bombshell Lillie Haynes during Casa Amor.
Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, Court said: “It’s not true. Because of Casa Amor, people go: ‘Liam’s obviously cheated again’, and it’s not the case.
“Nothing happened for us to (break up). No one cheated. It just was a decision that we made because it wasn’t right for us.”
Court said she wanted “stick up for Liam and have his back” as he is “not a bad guy”, adding that they still “get on really, really well and have a laugh together”
The former Asos administrator revealed they still is hopeful they can remain friends.
After winning the seventh series of the show, Court and Reardon lived with her mother for three months before buying an apartment together in Essex.
Court added that she has “no regrets” over the speed of her relationship with Welsh-born Reardon.
She admitted she is “obviously not totally OK” following the break-up but added: “I’m the best Millie that I can be and going through something that’s not very nice.
“Anyone who goes through a break-up feels the same. We all know what heartbreak feels like.
“Liam is the one person I saw every day who understood the life-changing experiences we were both going through.
“We can’t just cut things off, and we’ll still support each other in all that we do.”
She added that she plans to put her romantic life on hold for now as she concentrates on herself and her career.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies