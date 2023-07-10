Mod Sun seen ‘kissing’ model Sahara Ray five months after Avril Lavigne split

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mod Sun has been pictured kissing model Sahara Ray on Instagram.

Ray. 30, uploaded a photograph onto her Instagram Story of herself and the American musician kissing, as they appeared to be lying down together.

However, the snap was quickly deleted. Page Six reports that Mod Sun, 36, is still single.

“Mod is enjoying being single for the first time in years and having fun,” a source told the publication.

“He’s not in a relationship with anyone.”

Nonetheless, the duo have previously been photographed spending time together in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, Ray also posted a photograph of herself sunbathing while Mod Sun was seen painting in the background.

The reports come five months after Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne called off their engagement following two years of dating.

On Monday 21 February, representatives for Lavigne confirmed to Page Six that the pair had split up and were no longer engaged.

However, the news appeared to come as a surprise to Mod, with his representative telling People: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him. Mod will be performing tonight in Portland at The Hawthorne Theatre.”

The 35-year-old later confirmed the news on Instagram, although he didn’t mention Lavigne by name.

“In one week my entire life completely changed… I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up and always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he wrote in the caption of his post, which featured a series of videos and photos of him performing on stage.

“Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back,” he concluded. “See you on stage.”

The former couple met after collaborating on a song together and were first romantically linked in February 2021.