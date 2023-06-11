Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Naomi Watts has confirmed that she and Billy Crudup have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Manhattan, New York City.

The Mulholland Drive star, 54, shared a photograph of her and Crudup, also 54, standing in front of a courthouse with their arms around one another on Saturday (10 June).

Watts wore a white lace sleeveless dress by Oscar de la Renta and held a bouquet of flowers while Crudup wore a navy suit with a white shirt and no tie. The pair beamed in the photograph, with Watts writing in the caption: “Hitched!”

In her Instagram Stories, Watts posted more photographs from her and Crudup’s special day and revealed her flowers were from a deli.

She shared a selfie of her and Crudup smiling at the camera and wrote: “Hubby.”

Another photograph showed the happy couple celebrating with a few friends, including Mark Ruffalo.

Watts and Crudup met in 2017 while co-starring in the Netflix psychological thriller Gypsy. Replying to a comment congratulating the couple, Watts replied: “Gypsy launched a love story!”

They kept their relationship largely private for five years and only made their red carpet debut in 2022 when they attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards arm-in-arm.

Celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the couple, including Watts’ ex-husband Liev Schreiber, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Coolidge, Gwyneth Paltrow, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Chloe Sevigny.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have officially tied the knot (Instagram/Naomi Watts)

Schreiber, with whom Watts shares two children, Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15, wrote: “Congratulations! Gorgeous!”

Coolidge gushed: “Hooray!! Just woke up to this!! Congrats! You two couldn’t look happier!”

Meanwhile, Moore simply wrote: “Finally!”

Naomi Watts wore an Oscar de la Renta dress for her nuptials, with flowers from a deli in New York (Instagram/Naomi Watts)

Crudup also has a child from a previous relationship. He shares 19-year-old son William with ex-girlfriend Mary Louise Parker.

On Friday (9 June), PageSix published photographs of the couple wearing their wedding gear on the way back to their apartment in the city.

The couple first sparked rumours that they were engaged in April, when the King Kong star appeared on the Today programme wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand.

Host Hoda Kotb said at the time: “My eye is hurting. There’s a big glint coming from some ring over here. It just struck me. But it’s beautiful.”

Watts did not confirm whether it was an engagement ring but said: “Oh the brain fog!”