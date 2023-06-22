Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Neymar has admitted he “made a mistake” in a cryptic public apology to his pregnant girlfriend, Brazilian model Bruna Biancardi.

In an Instagram photo posted on Wednesday (21 June), the Paris Saint-Germain footballer posed with his girlfriend and shared a long and extensive caption addressed to her, admitting he has “done wrong”.

It comes after the couple announced in April that they are expecting their first child together, with influencer Bruna posting a photo of her cradling her growing bump.

The Brazillian footballer, 31, full name Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, wrote to his 210m followers: “Bru. I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives.”

“I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you,” he said via a translation.

“I made a mistake,” he wrote.

“All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child.”

He continued: “Bru, I already apologised for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public.”

“I can’t imagine myself without you,” he said, before adding: “Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger.”

“ALWAYS US. I love you,” he concluded.

Neymar and Biancardi reportedly began dating in 2021, but their relationship wasn’t confirmed until January 2022, when they made it Instagram official.

Announcing Biancardi’s pregnancy back in April, the pair wrote on Instagram that the child would make their days “much happier”.

They said in a joint Instagram post: “We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and know that you are here to complete our love, leave our days much happier.

You’re going to join a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, uncles and aunts who already love you very much!

Come soon child, we are waiting for you!”

The Independent has contacted the footballer’s representatives for comment.

The footballer is already a father to son Davi Lucca, 12, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend and social media personality Carolina Dantas.