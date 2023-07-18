Olly Murs and Amelia Tank’s ‘festival-style’ wedding had a McDonald’s truck

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank have tied the knot in a “festival-style” wedding dubbed “Murs Fest”, with a McDonald’s truck serving up McNuggets and other classics to their guests, it has been reported.

The “That Girl” singer, 39, wed his bodybuilder partner on the private island of Osea, located in the estuary of the River Blackwater, Essex, on Saturday (15 July).

The couple reportedly threw the festival-themed party the day after the ceremony, with around 100 people joining them on the fairground that included a carousel, a ferris wheel, and a stage.

The Sun reported that Murs got onstage to perform a few songs, despite previously saying he would not be singing at his wedding because Tank “has to listen to me singing enough”.

The “Murs Fest” was headlined by Craig David, who performed a DJ set. Other celebrities who attended the party included TV personality Mark Wright, who shared a selfie of him and Murs at the event and wrote on Instagram: “Celebrating this one @ollymurs and @tankintraining wedding day. Love you both.”

A source told the newspaper: “Olly and Amelia had a food truck from McDonald’s serving up all of the classics, including McNuggets. They were lovin’ it.”

Guests were also reportedly treated to classic fairground food, including doughnuts, ice cream, and pizza.

Murs, who performed at the coronation concert in honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in May, announced his engagement to Tank in June 2022, three years after they began dating following a fateful meeting at a gym.

Last November, he told the PA news agency that he was a “little bit of a control freak” when it came to organising the wedding.

He said that while it had been difficult to find a venue that suited his family in Essex and Tank’s family in Plymouth, they had divided responsibilities to get things done.

“Obviously with this situation with Amelia, I’ve left her to it to organise certain things, but with regards to myself, I’m making sure that I’m across things,” he said. “I want to make sure we have the best possible day and it’s a big ask!”

Previously, the “Troublemaker” singer said he knew Tank was “the one” after they went on their first holiday together to Morocco.

Speaking to New Magazine, he recalled they had said they loved one another “after two or three days” on holiday, adding: “When we came back from that trip, Amelia said, ‘I knew straight away that you were who I was going to spend the rest of my life with’ and I said the same.’”