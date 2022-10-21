Jump to content

Paris Hilton enlists Tom Cruise deepfake to sing Elton John to her

‘I don’t understand what I’m watching but I’m here for it,’ one fan says

Saman Javed
Friday 21 October 2022 12:35
Paris Hilton shocks fans by closing at Milan Fashion Week for Versace

Fans are confused after Paris Hilton shared a video of a deepfake Tom Cruise serenading her with Elton John’s 1971 hit, “Tiny Dancer”.

In a video shared with her 7.2 million TikTok followers, the reality TV star is seen in a kitchen dressed in her signature bubblegum-pink velour tracksuit.

Standing next to her appears to be a young Cruise wearing a cotton robe.

“Tom, can you sing me that song again,” she asks him. The man, who is impersonating the actor with the use of advanced filter technology, replies: “Which one?”

“You know which one,” Hilton says, before the fake Cruise begins singing the song’s chorus.

Hilton is then seen putting on her pink sunglasses and bringing her dog into the frame to enjoy the music.

After the fake Cruise stops, she tells him: “It’s good but not great, you should stick to acting.”

The video has been viewed almost three million times and has left fans In hysterics.

“I don’t understand what I’m watching but I’m here for it,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I’m very confused but I’m vibing.”

“That was AMAZING,” a third person wrote.

Many users couldn’t believe how much the fake Cruise resembled the real actor.

“My brain hurts so much with this Tom Cruise look alike! How! I mean how can he look like him so much! He couldn’t look more like him!?” one person said.

Another commented: “This has to be the most iconic thing I have ever seen.”

It is not the first time Hilton has employed the services of the deepfake Cruise.

In June, the pair shared a video of themselves pretending to make their debut as a couple.

In the clip, the fake Cruise urges Hilton partner to hurry up and finish getting ready because they are running late to a movie premiere.

“You should always run fashionably late, it’s your night,” Hilton tells fake Cruise.

The pair proceed to hug in front of a mirror and discuss whether their relationship would be believable to the public.

“I think most people will believe anything,” fake Cruise said.

