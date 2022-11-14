Paul Hollywood engaged to partner Melissa Spalding, reports say

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paul Hollywood is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend, Melissa Spalding.

The Great British Bake-Off judge has been dating the 38-year-old pub landlady since 2019.

Now, sources close to the couple say that Paul proposed to his partner earlier this year.

“Paul proposed some months ago, but they have been keeping it very quiet since then,” a source told The Sun.

“It’s only in the past month that she has begun wearing her engagement ring out in public, and sharing their news with friends.

“There are no wedding plans in place yet.”

The Independent has approached Paul Hollywood’s representative for comment.

Spalding moved in to the 56-year-old baker’s 18th-century farmhouse after the owners of The Chequers Inn in Smarden, Kent, where she was the landlady, put the pub up for sale.

Hollywood originally bought the property with his previous partner, Sumner Montneys-Fullam

According to a friend close to the pair, they are “madly in love”.

“Paul and Melissa spent a lot of time together in lockdown,' said a friend.

“They bubbled up together and stayed at his house. Now she is there for good. They are delightfully happy, though it must be a bit strange given it was bought for Summer.”

The TV star was married to his ex-wife, Alexandra, for 19 years, but the pair split in 2017 over cheating allegations.

In a February Instagram post, Alexandra stated that her marriage was “too over-seasoned with extra marital affairs for my taste and so I opted out and chose the single menu instead.

“It wasn’t easy and it took some getting used to,” she wrote.

Following their separation, Hollywood went public with 24-year-old Sumner Monteys-Fullam before announcing their split in 2019.

The news comes hours before Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith announce the 2022 winner of the Great British Bake-Off.

Syabira, Abdul and Sandro are the three finalists battling to win the coveted top spot - and a handshake from Paul Hollywood himself.