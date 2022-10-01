Paul Hollywood says Mary Berry once hit him with handbag for driving too fast
The ‘Great British Bake Off’ star admitted his driving habits ‘scare a few people’
Paul Hollywood has claimed that his former Great British Bake Off co-host Dame Mary Berry once resorted to hitting him with her handbag for driving too fast.
The celebrity chef, 56, shot to weeknight TV stardom after the show’s 2010 debut – the success of which was attributed in the main to the judging duo.
Speaking on the Bake Off after-show, Extra Slice, Hollywood recalled the incident which led Berry, 87, to set upon him for his driving behaviour.
Asked by his current co-host, Prue Leith, what his “most unappealing habit” was, the presenter replied: “I probably drive a little bit too quick. It scares a few people.
“I took Mary in a car once and she was hitting me with her handbag,” he admitted.
The formerGreat British Menu judge, 82, then went on to relate her own experiences of Hollywood’s driving to Berry’s outburst.
“It scared me,” she told him. “I think I only ever dared go in a car with you once.”
Following the success of the first four series, Bake Off was moved in 2014 from BBC Two to a prime-time slot on BBC One.
Three series later, Love Productions signed a three-year deal with Channel 4 to produce the series for the broadcaster that led to Berry’s much-lamented depature.
The food writer’s twin exit from the show with hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins sparked rumours of a feud with Hollywood, who chose to stay on.
One report famously claimed Berry refused to take the stage with Hollywood at the Good Food Show in 2018, with one source saying: “You could cut the tension with a knife.”
