Nadiya Hussain first shot to fame after being a contestant on, and winning,The Great British Bake Off in 2015. Ever since then, the chef’s warm personality and creative cooking talent has amassed the support of loyal fans and fellow baking aficionados alike.

While we don’t quite have the chef skills Hussain displays on her TV shows,there’s so much simple home cooking inspiration to be found both here and in her new book, Nadiya’s Everyday Baking (£12.50, Amazon.co.uk). Plus, with autumn signalling the return of Bake Offand being a cosy time for snuggling down with comforting food, there’s really no better time of year to tuck into new recipes.

As well as that recent launch, it’s just been announced Hussain has become a brand ambassador for It Cosmetics’ confidence campaign featuring the clever tagline “beautiful without It, beautiful with It.” A tried and tested favourite IndyBest brand, we’ve reviewed It Cosmetics in several round-ups and it’s a firm team go-to.

And, if it wasn’t already obvious, we’re big fans of Nadiya Hussain, so this collaboration felt the perfect opportunity to gain some extra shopping insight. Especially after hearing that Hussain already likes the same cult classic buy that we do...

So, we took some time to chat to the much-loved TV chef and Bake Off star, finding out Hussain’s favourite products to shop this season and beyond. And we’ve spotted a few more of our preferred brands popping up too. Read on for her top shopping picks, across cooking, home and beauty categories, plus the lowdown on why these buys are Gamechangers.

Your secret beauty saviour – It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ cream with SPF50: £33, Itcosmetics.co.uk

Available in 14 shades, I love this CC cream because it’s skincare and makeup combined with SPF50. It’s one product that does it all and is so easy to apply. And best of all, it doesn’t feel heavy or cakey to wear.

The kitchen gadget you couldn’t live without – Tog Knives petty utility knife: £190, Togknives.com

This is something I couldn’t live without because a good knife and beautifully cut vegetables can give you so much confidence in the kitchen.

The “boring” purchase that made a chore easier – Jones Bootmaker long shoe horn: £4, Jonesbootmaker.com

Buying a long shoe horn has been game changing, as it makes putting on shoes and trainers so much easier.

Your WFH essential – The Hot Water Bottle Shop soft faux bunny fur covered hot water bottle: £12.99, Thehotwaterbottleshop.com

I find I can get really cold feet when working from home and being sat at a computer all day, so having a hot water bottle to pop on your lap, on your shins or over your feet can really help.

The book you recommend to everyone – Nadiya’s Everyday Baking: £12.50, Amazon.co.uk

This is my new book, filled with everything from sweet treats and dinners to breakfast and celebrations. You’ll basically find anything you fancy to eat in there.

The luxury item you think is worth the money – Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream skin protectant: £28, Lookfantastic.com

A multi-tasking product perfect as a brow gel, to rehydrate lips and to moisturise dry patches, it’s so versatile.

The one product you use every day without fail – Ranavat mighty majesty fortifying hair serum: £70, Harrods.com

I apply this hair serum to my scalp every single day. It smells amazing and helps to keep my hair feeling healthy.

