A smoothing base such as a tinted moisturiser or CC cream is an evergreen make-up buy, whether you’re prone to redness and blemishes or seek a more balanced skin tone. And the your skin but better CC+ cream with SPF50 from It Cosmetics has become a cult classic.

It’s renowned for offering colour correcting coverage and the hydrating formula includes sun protection too. But at £32.50 it is undoubtedly a treat spend though, which is why we were excited to see the return of Aldi’s dupe.

Available to pre-order online from 19 June, Aldi’s Lacura CC cream SPF50 is nearly a massive £30 cheaper than the It Cosmetics version, with it showcasing similar ingredients and packaging.

The affordably priced retailer consistently serves up big-name beauty dupes, and previous picks have seen comparisons drawn with premium brands including Laura Mercier, The White Company and Jo Malone.

But how will this budget alternative fare against the original? We got an early look at the Lacura CC cream and have been trialling them both to find out which is best.

How we tested

We tested both products during a week’s wear and alternated between the two while keeping our other skincare the same for comparison consistency. Our tester wanted to see how much coverage each CC cream provided, as well as look at texture and smoothing effects. We wore them for several hours at a time, checking how well they stayed put too. Here’s which one came out on top...

It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ cream with SPF50, 32ml: £32.50, Boots.com

(It Cosmetics)

Rating: 9/10

Coming in 14 shades from fair to deep, this CC+ cream is packaged in a metallic silver tube with holographic strip detailing and a clear section displaying the product colour. There’s a pump release applicator and we found only one or two pumps of cream covered our full face and some neck redness.

The thickly smoothing product instantly felt deeply moisturising on our skin, and we saw a major hydration boost which looked plumping too, thanks to ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed collagen, niacinamide and peptides.

There’s a refreshing, light citrusy scent which we found appealing during application. The CC cream created full coverage, seamlessly concealing redness and blemishes to offer an even complexion, minus any caking. The product didn’t settle into our pores either, instead producing a flawless-looking natural finish.

Our tester is prone to dry skin, so always looks for something to counteract this and we were suitably impressed to see the cream’s multi-tasking effect bringing a soothing dewiness plus sufficient concealing coverage. We found that the formula didn’t noticeably fade or slide off over time either.

Although it’s a splurge buy, we saw the smoothing, moisturising effects of this CC cream last all day and well into the evening, while bringing a weightless finish that was comfy to wear. A little bit goes a long way, so the tube should last us a while too.

Lacura CC cream SPF50, 35ml: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk – available from 28 July

(Aldi)

Rating: 8/10

The first thing we noticed about this pretty lilac packaging is it also features a holographic strip and clear writing which is very similar to It Cosmetics’ version. Available in six shades, the 35ml tube has a twist-off lid and precise applicator tip, which we were able to get enough product out of straightaway without any excess mess appearing.

Our tester squeezed some of the product onto the skin and noticed a light, sweet scent that lingered after application too, bringing a skincare-like freshness. We noticed the formula glides over skin easily, adding a smoothing, midweight coverage that isn’t quite as thick as the It Cosmetics version.

Blemishes were gently concealed, creating a more balanced overall skin tone which may also be due to the inclusion of redness-reducing ingredient niacinamide and smoothing peptides. At this point, we were very impressed by the natural look it created, and absorption was quick too. A small amount of product reached our entire face, without any patchiness. The hydrating element is skin-soothing and softening and has a demi-matte element rather than overt moisture.

After several hours of wear, which also included blustery dog walks at the beach, we noted that the CC cream stayed in place well. It faded all over towards the end of the day, without becoming uneven. However, given the fact it costs under £4, we were more than happy to add a few top-ups and replenish that initial natural concealing coverage.

The verdict: It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ cream with SPF50 vs Aldi Lacura CC cream SPF50

It Cosmetics’ your skin but better CC+ cream delivers skin-smoothing results and tone balancing coverage that adds dewiness and stays put for hours on end. Although Lacura’s CC cream SPF50 isn’t quite as heavy duty, we were impressed by the skin-softening even finish which is particularly appealing if you prefer a natural, demi-matte finish.

Overall, we found that the It Cosmetics formula is more long-wearing and hydrating than the Aldi dupe, but the affordable version is a worthy colour-correcting competitor we’d happily wear on a daily basis.

