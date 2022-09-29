Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If one wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for deal-hunting, you’ll be pleased to know the rumours are true: Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day sale in just under two weeks’ time.

After months of speculation, the dates of the sale have been announced, with the 48-hour shopping event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.

One of the best times to score a saving across TVs, laptops, gaming, home appliances, mattresses and so much more, the Prime Day two-day event took place in its usual slot of July earlier this year. We saw everything from the online giant’s own Echo dot smart speakers to Shark’s vacuum cleaners and Emma mattresses drop to record low prices – and now, you have a second chance to snap up the deals.

Just like Black Friday, one of the best areas you can save in during the sale is on home appliances. Whether you’re after a cordless vacuum, coffee machine, fridge-freezer or kettle, there’s thousands of sizable discounts up for grabs.

And with the cost-of-living crisis, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to save on an energy-efficient appliance to help keep costs down this winter, from air fryers and heated airers to plug-in heaters.

To help you navigate the mammoth sale, IndyBest’s team of dedicated deal-hunters will be handpicking the best deals and discounts across home appliances and other categories, from beauty to tech and laptops. Ahead of this year’s October sale, here you’ll find everything you need to know about Amazon’s second Prime Day sale – and most importantly, the best deals to expect.

When will Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals begin?

Amazon has confirmed the second Prime Day event will take place from 11-12 October, with the deals spanning home appliances, fitness, beauty, tech, gaming and more. Just like the July sale, we can expect to see discounted products from big-ticket brands such as Ninja, Shark, Dyson, Sage and KitchenAid. The deals will begin with flash offers, which will spread out across the 48-hour event.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals?

Yes, to shop the deals, you need an Amazon Prime membership, paid for either monthly or annually. Alternatively you can enjoy a 30-day free trial – which means you could cancel your membership after the event. The free trial only applies if you’ve haven’t already signed up in the past 12 months.

What to expect from Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in 2022

We don’t yet know what exactly will be discounted during the October Prime Day sale, but Amazon’s last sale in July can give us a pretty good picture.

We saw a 32 per saving on Instant Pot’s multi-cooker, £120 slashed off the price of Eufy’s robot vacuum and 50 per cent off one of our favourite deep fat fryers from Tefal. If you’re after a new vacuum, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity – with July’s sale featuring top-rated Shark and Gtech models.

Meanwhile, those looking for a better night’s sleep were treated to a £40 discount on Panda’s mattress topper as well as a sizable 50 per cent off Simba’s hybrid double mattress.

The best kitchen appliances and cleaning deals from July’s 2022 Prime Day sale in the UK

Judging by the deals on offer during Amazon Prime Day in July, you’ll be in for a treat when the autumn event lands.

Simba hybrid double mattress with foam and Aerocoil spring: Was £999, now £599.40, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If your back is sore, chances are investing in a new mattress has been on your to-do list for a while. But we all know mattresses can be a pricey purchase. That being the case, the Prime Day event was the perfect time to pick up a new one, with the Simba hybrid mattress having almost 50 per cent off in July.

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKT: Was £349.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There were huge savings to be had on our favourite vacuum brand, Shark. Reduced by almost 35 per cent, this cleaning tool was featured in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, and it seriously impressed our tester. It features a flexible wand that bends to make light work of cleaning under sofas and coffee tables, while the LED headlight works to "illuminate hidden dust in every corner", noted our writer.

Buy now

KitchenAid stand mixer classic silver 5K45SSBSL: Was £530, now £463.34, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

KitchenAid's cult stand mixers are a staple of the Great British Bake Off tent and there was 30 per cent off the kitchen brand's classic mixer last Prime Day. Featuring a smooth tilt-head design and 4.3l stainless steel bowl, it's a must-have for budding bakers. In our review of the similar KitchenAid artisan mixer, our tester said: "From the robust attachments to the super-solid bowl, this is a machine that, when properly cared for, can be baking with you for decades."

Buy now

Sage barista express espresso machine: Was £629.95, now £598, Amazon.co.uk

(Sage)

Reduced by 35 per cent in July's Prime Day sale, the bean-to-cup model will help you achieve barista-quality brews from the comfort of your own home, with expert grinders delivering just the right amount of freshly ground coffee into your cup. There's also optimal water pressure and precise espresso extraction to ensure your coffee is delivered at the perfect temperature.

Buy now

