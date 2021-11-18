Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian just became ‘Instagram official’

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been pictured together for the first time on Instagram, fuelling further rumours that they are dating.

The Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian posted a photo of himself and Kardashian wearing matching SKIMS pyjamas for his 28th birthday, flanked by Kris Jenner and US rapper Flavor Flav.

Kardashian, 41, posed with a peace sign for the photo while wearing pyjama bottoms, while Davidson showed his middle finger to the camera while wearing a matching top.

The pyjama set, also worn in full by Jenner, is from the SKIMS holiday collection.

Davidson wrote simply in the caption: “Birthday party @flavorflavofficial”.

A second photo in the post showed Davidson donning a large bedazzled clock on a chain around his neck, a signature accessory worn by Flavor Flav.

The rapper said in a separate post with the same photos: “Pete… I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for… it lookz real good on you… happy birthday.”

Rumours around a potential romantic relationship between Davidson and Kardashian have been swirling for weeks, since they starred in an SNL sketch together last month.

In the sketch, Davidson played Aladdin and kissed Kardashian, who played Jasmine. They were later pictured holding hands in public and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly went for dinner at his house.

Around Halloween, Kardashian was spotted holding hands with Davidson on a rollercoaster at an amusement park in California.

The pair have not confirmed a relationship, although Davidson teased fans during an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers when he alluded to the rumours that he is dating Kardashian.

He told Meyers: “I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true.”

But instead of confirming a relationship, Davidson said: “I do have a show on Tubi coming out. A lot of people are shocked.”

He was referring to his new animated series on Fox streaming service Tubi, titled The Freak Brothers.

Davidson has dated a number of high-profile celebrities previously, including Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber. He was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage in February this year.