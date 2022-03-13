Pete Davidson defends ‘amazing mother’ Kim Kardashian in texts to Kanye West

Pete Davidson has defended girlfriend Kim Kardashian in a series of texts to her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Screenshots of the texts were posted to Saturday Night Live (SNL) writer Dave Sirus’s Instagram account in a now-deleted post.

The texts show Davidson asking West to “calm down”, saying it doesn’t “have to be like this”.

The past month has seen West, now formally known as Ye, take to Instagram to publicly plead Kardashian to take him back. He also released a music video which seemingly depicts West burying a cartoon head of Davidson in the ground.

“Can you please take a second and calm down,” the first alleged text from Davidson said. “It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met.”

He continued: “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids’ mum. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*** up.”

West reportedly replied: “Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?”

Davidson sent a picture of himself in bed, with the message: “In bed with your wife.”

West replied: “Happy to see you’re out [of] the hospital and rehab.”

Davidson replied saying West should “try” rehab and said he was in Los Angeles for the day if West wanted to “stop being a little internet b**** boy and talk”. He added that West’s actions “don’t scare” him.

West said that Davidson was “welcome to come to Sunday Service”.

Davidson added that he wanted West to come and meet him so they could speak “man to man”. “What you are doing to your family is dangerous and [is] going to scar them for life,” Davidson added. “Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you.”

Davidson said he “struggles with mental stuff too” and that “it’s not an easy journey”.

He also added that he had stopped SNL from “talking about or making fun” of the rapper.

Davidson and Kardashian went Instagram official over the weekend, with Kardashian posting a series of photos of the pair to her Instagram account.

The Independent has contacted Davidson and West’s representatives for comment.