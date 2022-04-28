Pete Davidson makes his first appearance in The Kardashians

Pete Davidson has made his first appearance in girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s new reality show.

The Kardashians, which is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+, just dropped its third episode, which sees Kardashian preparing to host Saturday Night Live (SNL) last October.

It was during a sketch on SNL that Kardashian and Davidson shared their first kiss. They started dating soon after and, more recently, Davidson and Kardashian attended the premiere of The Kardashians hand-in-hand.

During the episode, fans get a glimpse of the Aladdin skit that the pair starred in together, which marks Davidson’s first appearance on The Kardashians.

In a voiceover, Kardashian said of her hosting duties: “Once your monologue is over you just have to go and change and it’s a rush right into skits.

“It’s just so chaotic and so much fun. I think I thrive under pressure and chaos so it was all fun for me.”

It’s not the first time Davidson has been mentioned in the new series, however. In the first episode, Kardashian revealed that she spoke to Davidson at last year’s Met Gala in September before hosting SNL in October.

“I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like: ‘I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for,’” she said. “And he’s like: ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good. You’re good.’”

Earlier in the episode, it was shown that Kanye West accompanied Kardashian to the SNL taping.

The night before the taping, West, who is now formally known as Ye, flew to LA to retrieve the unsurfaced “sex tape” that Kardashian had been threatened with in previous episodes.

Kardashian said she had watched the footage from the tape with former boyfriend Ray J and it was “just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub. Nothing sexual, nothing weird, and so now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL”.