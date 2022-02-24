Ben Stiller reveals the secret to Pete Davidson’s popularity with women

Ben Stiller has revealed why he thinks Pete Davidson is so popular with women.

When the 56-year-old actor was asked on a US radio show why he thinks “these women can’t stay away from him [Davidson]” he replied that the Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian is an “incredibly sweet guy”.

“He’s so personable,” Stiller added. “He’s got such charisma. He’s funny, he’s really funny, but he has become really famous.”

The actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show and added that he thinks Davidson is a guy who “really loves to work” and “who cares about going to work”.

Stiller continued: “And that’s how he’s going to be known. He’s got a lot of great work ahead of him too.”

Davidson, 28, is currently dating Kim Kardashian, 44. The pair started dating after Kardashian hosted an episode of SNL last October. During a recent interview, Davidson called the reality star-turned-business mogul his “girlfriend”.

The relationship has found itself in the spotlight in recent weeks, as Kardashian’s ex Kanye West took to Instagram to plead with Kardashian to “bring their family back together”.

Before he started dating Kardashian, Davidson had dated a spate of Hollywood women, including Bridgeton star Phoebe Dynevor, actor Kate Beckinsale, model Kaia Gerber and he was engaged to Ariana Grande back in 2018.

Stiller added that he thinks Davidson’s comedy on SNL is “impressive” given the comedian is mostly playing himself and not a character.

“It’s not that easy to just be that funny and interesting and likeable,” Stiller said. “He’s really taking his life and he’s turning it into material.

“People were attracted to watching him on the show, and he just has a real charm about him. I think he really wants to act, and he’s making movies and taking roles on that are real acting roles.”

On Tuesday, Stiller told Esquire that he and his wife, Christine Taylor had rekindled their marriage five years after separating in 2017.

Stiller said the flame came back after the pair decided that Stiller should move back in with Taylor and their two kids when the pandemic began so he could see the kids during lockdown.

“Then, over the course of time, it evolved,” Stiller told the publication. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that.

“It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”