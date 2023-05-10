Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has discussed how she became unhappy jumping from “relationship to relationship” before she met her husband Nick Jonas.

Appearing on Wednesday’s instalment of Call Her Daddy (10 May), a celebrity podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, the actor and former Miss World revealed that she was a “serial monogamist” in her previous relationships and it negatively impacted her outlook on love.

“I was a serial monogamist, I went from relationship to relationship to relationship,” she explained.

“I did not give myself time, at all, between relationships, until my last one.”

The 40-year-old explained that before she met her husband, she took a two-year-long break from dating because she stopped “recognising” who she was.

“I needed to know why I kept on repeating my mistakes,” she explained.

“And the mistake [was] always feeling like I need to be the caretaker, always feeling like it’s always OK to cancel my job, my work, my meeting or my priority to prop him up.”

The Citadel actor continued: “I never stood up for myself – I would literally become a doormat.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick married in 2018 (Getty Images for The Met Museum)

“I just started to feel invisible in my relationships,” she said, before praising her husband who makes her feel “seen”.

“He thrives in seeing me shine; he is the most excited about the shows I’m doing,” she said of the “Leave Before You Love Me” singer.

“It’s just like come on, what was I thinking [before]? That’s what you want – you want your man to be your champion.”

“You don’t want your man to be insecure by you or intimidated by you. I’m an alpha girl, I’m an ambitious girl, I’m a go-getter and I’m not ashamed of that.”

Chopra and Jonas met in 2016 before marrying in 2018. They became parents in 2022 as they welcomed a baby girl, Malti Marie.

It comes as the Indian actor opened up about how she’s getting equal pay for the first time in her career.

“Thank God. 23 years later. But I do think – and I have talked about this a little bit – the head of film and TV for Amazon Prime is Jennifer Salke whose idea was Citadel,” Chopra Jonas told The View.

Highlighting that she didn’t think equal pay was even possible, Chopra Jonas said: “My cynical self was like, ‘No, it’s never going to happen’. I am telling my agents – ‘You can ask for it, but, guys, I’ve done this for a long time.’”

“After Citadel, every job I have done where I’m the co-lead, I’ve gotten parity. So it did change my life.”