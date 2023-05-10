Divorce lawyer points out ‘major theme’ behind marriage breakdowns

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A divorce lawyer has revealed a “major theme” he has noticed among couples whose marriage has broken down in recent times.

Dennis R Vetrano, Jr, a family lawyer specialising in divorce cases who is based in New York City, spoke about the trend on his TikTok page.

The clip, which has been viewed more than 4.4m times and has been shared outside the platform, shows Vetrano saying: “Do you want to know the major theme that I’m seeing in the divorce industry, as a divorce lawyer, as I do consults these days?”

He continues: “I am seeing working mums doing it all, and I am seeing the husbands step back and say, ‘Huh, I don’t gotta do a thing!

“’She’s got the kids, she’s got the groceries, she’s got the laundry, she’s got the meals, she’s got the work, and by the way, she’s making all the money and she’s paying for the house and doing everything else. I’m going to go to the firehouse, I’m going to go play this, I’m going to go hang out with my friends’.

“That’s the theme. And women are tired.”

Many viewers who commented on Vetrano’s video were women who had been divorced and agreed with his observation.

“After my divorce, I had one less child to take care of. Leveled up in life,” one person wrote.

Another said: “This is why I got divorced. He then accused me of cheating! When would I have time? I don’t even sit on the couch.”

A third added: “I had less work as a single mum of two than as a married mum of two.”

One woman said she shouldn’t be feeling less stressed after her divorce as there is one less parent to help, to which Vetrano replied: “The reality is, you shouldn’t, but many are much less stressed post-divorce…”

One viewer pointed out that even when filing for divorce, women shoulder the administrative burden of the breakup.

“We even filed the divorce, find the attorney, created the child custody schedule,” they wrote.

In 2016, a study by researchers at the University of Michigan found that husbands create an additional seven hours of housework a week that women end up doing.

The research, which analysed data from time diaries, found that the average married woman does seven more hours of housework per week than the average single woman – while the average married man only does one more hour of housework per week compared to single men.

A recent viral clip on TikTok showed a woman revealing that she had secretly recorded her “soon-to-be-ex”-husband at home, to document how little he contributed to childcare and housework.