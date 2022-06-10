Ex-Love Island star says she was ‘humiliated’ by castmates’ video

Former Love Island star Rachel Finni has blasted her former castmates over a “humiliating” video posted on Instagram live.

The livestream saw some of the male contestants from the 2021 season of Love Island, Brad McClelland, Aaron Francis, Jake Cornish and Tyler Cruickshank, discuss the “bombshell” contestants who entered the villa.

When Finni was mentioned, the group “burst into laughter”. McClelland and Cruickshank later apologised online and said they had tried to reach out to Finni personally.

In a video and a text post uploaded to her own Instagram Stories, Finni said the attempted apologies were “a joke” and that she “didn’t want an apology”.

“These statements that have been put out (are) just to save your f***ing backs,” she said in the video.

“How dare you make it seem like you’ve apologised and it has been accepted. I am not right with anyone that’s been involved in anything that’s been said about me. I never will.

“You can apologise but it can’t be received. I’m not receiving any of these apologies. I’m not taking any of these false statements.”

In a follow-up text post, Finni claimed it wasn’t the “first occurrence” of this behaviour and that there has “never been an apology before now”.

She added that she is “not having this weak, unattractive, and overall bad portrayal of me on and off the show put out about me anymore”.

Fellow Love Island contestant Kaz Kamwi posted a picture of Finni in support, writing that she wished people would “take a step back and think about how harmful their words and actions could be”.

Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr. also posted a message of support for Finni, saying she was “one of the most humble and genuine people I’ve met in the industry”. “You deserve so much more respect than you were shown last night,” he added.

McClelland had previously written on his Instagram story: “I want to apologise to Rachel and any others for any feelings that were hurt during our Instagram live the other night.

“I have rewatched the video back and can see how this was perceived. This upon reflection was not the way to behave and was 100 per cent not my intention to hurt or upset her and those who know me know I am not that type of person.

“I have since reached out to Rachel personally and apologised for any hurt that I have caused. From the bottom of my heart. I really am sorry.”

Cruickshank, who was coupled up with Kamwi on the show, said he did not “condone or support” abuse from others towards Finni.

“I’m sad and disappointed to understand that my reaction to the comments made during an Instagram Live with three fellow islanders have upset and offended another individual,” he said.

“I appreciate how this has been received and affected others. I have made an attempt to speak with Rachel directly, and will be available to talk to her when she’s ready.

“It has also come to my attention that Rachel has been subject to hurtful comments across various platforms on a number of occasions - I have not been a party to this, and would not condone nor support behaviour of this nature.

“I will be taking the time to reflect on my involvement in this situation and what I could have done differently.”