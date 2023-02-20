Rebel Wilson engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged.

The 42-year-old Pitch Perfect star announced the news on Instagram on Sunday (19 February).

As seen in the pictures, the couple got engaged at Disneyland. They posed in front of the main castle sporting matching pink and white sweaters.

“We said YES!” Wilson captioned her post. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

Wilson and Agruma were reportedly set up by a friend at the end of 2021, but the Senior Year star confirmed her new relationship with Agruma in June 2022.

Wilson posted a smiling picture of herself alongside her girlfriend on Instagram with the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

She added a series of rainbow and heart emojis to her caption, with the hashtag “#loveislove”.

In November 2022, Wilson denied rumours that she is engaged to Agruma.

The rumours started after US media claimed the couple were seen wearing diamond engagement rings at a Halloween party hosted by George Clooney.

Wilson addressed the confusion in a post on Instagram. She shared a video of the couple at Disneyland together, smiling as they posed in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

“Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!” Wilson wrote in the caption.

In May 2022, Wilson opened up about her relationship during an episode of the U UP? podcast, hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jarad Freid. At the time, she did not disclose Agruma’s identity.

Wilson told listeners the pair had been introduced through a mutual friend, which helped them feel comfortable with one another more quickly.

“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set up,” Wilson said. “He’d known both of us for at least five years each, and was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off,’ and then we did.”