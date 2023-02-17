Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Ratajkowski has shared a cryptic message about her relationship status just days after she appeared in a NSFW Valentine’s Day post with comedian Eric André.

On Friday 17 February, the model took to TikTok where she posted a video hinting at the end of a “situationship” – a romantic relationship that is casual or undefined. In the clip, Ratajkowski is seen lounging in bed as the text “What should you do when a situationship ends?” appeared across the screen.

Then, Ratajkowski appeared to answer her own question when the on-screen text changed to: “Start another one?”

In the background, a sound clip of someone asking “What’s rule number one?” played as Ratajkowski lip-synched along to the audio.

Fans instantly flooded Ratajkowski’s comments section with questions about her rumoured relationship with André, and whether or not the cryptic situationship post was about the comedian.

“Eric?!!?!?” asked one TikTok user.

“It’s been three days????” another person pointed out, adding that André had just posted Ratajkowski “on his Instagram” for Valentine’s Day.

Someone else jokingly said: “She’s just like me.”

Earlier this week, comedian André made headlines when he posted a barely-there picture of Ratajkowski on Instagram to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The NSFW photo showed André lying naked on black velvet couch in the nude with his feet up in the air, as a cupid’s arrow emoji covered his crotch.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski could be seen in the mirror – also naked – and snapping the photo with her phone camera. A pair of jeans, a green shirt, some socks and a bottle of red wine were scattered across the floor.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” the Eric André Show star captioned the post.

The post appeared to confirm speculation that André and Ratajkowski were a couple after they were spotted on several dates throughout New York City this month. In January, the two were also pictured kissing on the beach while vacationing in the Cayman Islands.

However, both André and Ratajkowski have yet to officially comment on their relationship status.

Last September, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, following accusations that he cheated on the Gone Girl star. The former couple also share one-year-old son, Sylvester.

Since then, the model and podcast host has been romantically linked to Oscar winner Brad Pitt and comedian Pete Davidson.