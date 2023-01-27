Emily Ratajkowski accuses paparazzi of ‘screwing up’ her dating life

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Ratajkowski has spoken out about how media scrutiny around her love life has “screwed up” her ability to date casually.

The model, who filed for divorce from her husband of four years last September, opened up about how being constantly photographed by paparazzi makes dating “kind of difficult”.

In the latest episode of her High Low podcast, released on Thursday (26 January), Ratajkowski said: “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and keep mindful of the people that I’m seeing.

“Any time I go on another date, everybody knows. So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night’, and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”

The 31-year-old, who was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, added that she does not “necessarily want to know” when the people she goes out with have been on other dates.

She lamented that it is “tricky to navigate” being photographed on dates and it causes her “so much anxiety”, leaving her “embarrassed” and “apologising” all the time.

The speed at which pictures of her dates have found their way into the public eye has also affected the potential of some of her relationships, Ratajkowski added.

“It’s screwed up a couple of these situations,” she said. “Because it got out there too fast and then the pressure of it all just became so heightened, and it’s like I don’t even know if I like this person,

Ratajkowski filed for divorce in September and has since begun dating (Getty Images)

“There have been instances with, particularly other people who maybe have some kind of recognition, where it’s been like, this is too stressful for it to continue.”

Since filing for divorce, Ratajkowski has been romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo, artist Jack Greer, and most recently, comedian Eric Andre.

Earlier this month, the model said she was done with dating men who feel “emasculated” by strong women on her podcast.

Speaking to guest Olivia Ponton, Ratajkowski said that many men “truly think they want” a partner who is independent, but later realise they “don’t know how to handle them”.

“They love it, then slowly they get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings,” she explained. “And then they resent you and then they start to tear you down. And then you’re just back to square one.”