Emily Ratajkowski has criticised Ellen DeGeneres over her 2012 interview with Taylor Swift.

The clip, which has gone viral on TikTok, features an uncomfortable Swift sitting on a chair across DeGeneres as images of celebrities such as Taylor Lautner, Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas, and Justin Timberlake flash on the screen behind them.

In the video, DeGeneres asks Swift to ring a bell every time they came across a picture of a man that she dated. Swift then pleaded with the show host to stop.

“I don’t want to [do it]. They’ll send me angry emails, and I don’t want to get them,” said the singer.

“Stop it, stop it, stop! This makes me feel so bad about myself,” she continued. “Every time I come up here, you put a different dude up there on the screen, and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being.”

Ratajkowski, 31, was one of many people who commented on the viral clip, writing: “This is so f***ed up.”

In 2020, Buzzfeed published a report with claims of workplace misconduct on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Soon after that, WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the allegations.

The investigation resulted in the removal of three of the series’ producers, and DeGeneres issued an apology to former staff.

She also claimed that media coverage of allegations of a toxic workplace behind the scenes of her talk show felt “too orchestrated”.

Last week, Ratajkowski said that she is done with dating men who feel “emasculated” by strong women.

Appearing on her podcast High Low with EmRata, the My Body author said that many men “truly think they want” a partner with independence, but then “don’t know how to handle” them.

“I have always felt like I’m a strong woman, but obviously as you get older, you really don’t need a man,” she told model Olivia Ponton. “And you’re like, OK, this is what everybody has told me. Men have said, ‘I like independent women. I want somebody who doesn’t need me.’

“So I’m like, OK, I did it, wow… What I hate with dating men, in particular, is I feel like they’re like, ‘OK, yes. You’re special. You’ve done it.’”

She continued: “They love it, then slowly they get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings.

“And then they resent you and then they start to tear you down. And then you’re just back to square one.”